The IOG and CalEnergy Resources joint venture has hit an abnormally pressured gas and oil influx with a production well at the Blythe field in the UK southern North Sea.

The Blythe H2 well was above the primary reservoir target when the influx occurred, and non-commercial quantities of oil and gas have been assessed in the influx.

Drilling will continue into the primary Rotliegendes gas reservoir which is over 500 feet deeper and isolated from the pressured Hauptdolomit zone.