A Russian oil refinery located just 80 kilometres from the export terminal at Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast has been attacked for the second time in less than six months, as Moscow’s war with Ukraine shows no sign of ending.

Crude from Kazakhstan’s huge Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan fields is exported via a marine terminal near Novorossiysk after being transported through the Caspian Pipeline. Western oil majors including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Eni are significant investors in the fields.

When fully operational, the Caspian Pipeline carries more than 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports and is capable of supplying over 1% of global oil to markets.

Sunday’s drone attack on the Afipsky crude oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar region was reportedly organised by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a law enforcement source.

“In the past year, the enterprise produced over 7 million tonnes of aviation fuel used by the enemy’s military aviation that attacks Ukraine every day,” the source was quoted by the Kyiv Independent news desk.

Russian media had earlier reported the drone attack caused a fire, with the nation’s state news agency TASS saying that no casualties had been reported.

Article continues below the advert

The Afipsky plant, which was also attacked in May, can process about 6 million tonnes (44 million barrels) of oil per annum.

The fire that broke out early in the morning at Afipsky was promptly extinguished, the region’s emergency security authorities said after social media reports of powerful blasts shaking the refinery.

“There were no casualties, no infrastructure was damaged and there is no threat to the enterprise or residents of nearby settlements,” Krasnodar’s regional emergency administration authority informed via its Telegram messaging app.

It did not elaborate on what had caused the fire.

Meanwhile, Baza and Shot, two Russian news outlets, said the fire at the refinery was caused by a drone attack.

Upstream cannot independently verify these media reports.

Earlier, Russia’s Defence Ministry, without further elaboration, claimed its air defence systems had destroyed 36 Ukraine-launched drones over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula, Reuters reported.

The news agency noted there was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Kyiv has been increasingly trying to undermine Moscow’s war efforts with frequent drone and saboteur attacks on Russia’s military and transport infrastructure away from the frontline.

The Krasnodar region is connected to Crimea — which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — via the Crimean Bridge, which has been attacked several times by Kyiv forces after Moscow invaded Ukraine early last year.