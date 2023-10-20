Efforts to bring under control a well fire that has blazing for four months close to Kazakhstan’s Caspian Sea shore are making progress, with the volume of natural gas escaping reducing.

The fire broke out in June at an exploration well in the South Karaturun field after a sudden burst in reservoir pressure led to a blowout.

Due to the remote location of the well in the Kazakh steppe, about 75 kilometres from the newares settlement, firefighters had limited water and discovered that the blaze had destroyed the well’s christmas tree and blowout preventer.