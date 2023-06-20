US company Civitas Resources is poised for a transformational acquisition of shale oil producing assets in the Permian and DJ basins through a $4.7 billion agreement with private equity firm NGP Energy Capital Management.

Two definitive agreements will see Civitas acquire oil producing assets from Hibernia Energy's Midlands area of west Texas for $2.25 billion in cash, and from Tap Rock Resources for Delaware area assets in New Mexico for $2.45 billion, which includes $1.5 billion in cash and 13.5