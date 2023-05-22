US supermajor Chevron has agreed to purchase compatriot independent and gas producer PDC Energy for $6.3 billion in a deal that will expand the company’s operations at a pair of shale basins in the country.

The acquisition of PDC provides Chevron with high-quality assets that are expected to deliver higher returns in lower carbon intensity basins in the US.

The all-stock transaction values PDC at $72 per share and represents a 14% premium on a 10-day average.

Based on Chevron’s closing price on 19 May, PDC shareholders will receive 0.4638