Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd has made a major coalbed methane discovery at the Shenfu deep field in northern China, with in-place reserves pegged at in excess of 110 billion cubic metres of gas.

The Shenfu deep CBM field is located in the Ordos basin in northern China’s Shaanxi province

The SM2-33-CH1 discovery well encountered 16.5 metres of coal seam gas at a depth of about 2011 metres. The well produce approximately 19,000 cubic metres per day of CBM after fracturing operations.

The Chinese authorities have evaluated and approved proven gas in-place of more than 110 Bcm, making it China's first large deep CBM field of this scale.

Shenfu is CNOOC Ltd’s second major CBM discovery following the Linxing field in Shanxi province, which has similar proven gas in-place volumes.

Discovered in 2021, Linxing holds 101 Bcm of CBM reserves in an area covering 728 square kilometres. The operator to date has built more than a dozen well pads hosting up to 600 wells, which now produce more than 5 million cubic metres per day of CBM.

Last year, CNOOC Ltd produced 4.3 Bcm of CBM, mostly from the Linxing field.

Xu Changgui, CNOOC Ltd’s deputy chief exploration engineer said: “The discovery of the Shenfu deep CBM field demonstrates the broad prospect of exploration and development in the eastern edge of the Ordos basin.”

Company chief executive Zhou Xinhuai: said: “The discovery lays a solid foundation for the company to build a large onshore gas production base, which will tap up to 1 trillion cubic metres of proved gas in-place.”