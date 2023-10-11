US supermajor ExxonMobil plans to apply lateral technology in the drilling of wells in the Midland basin once its $59.5 billion merger with shale player Pioneer Natural Resources completes.

ExxonMobil has enjoyed tremendous success in drilling lateral wells, some running up to four miles (6.4 kilometres) long, in the Permian basin in the past four years.

The company now intends to make use of the same strategy to improve productivity in the Midland basin, where Pioneer has yet to take advantage of that technique.