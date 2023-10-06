US giant ExxonMobil is in advanced talks for the $60 billion acquisition of compatriot shale-focused player, Pioneer Natural Resources, in a deal which could potentially make it a top producer in the prolific US oil basin, Reuters reported on Friday.

The two players are involved in negotiations and, following a successful conclusion of the talks, an agreement between Exxon and Pioneer could be reached in the coming days, a Reuters report claimed citing at least three anonymous sources.

As of Thursday, Pioneer had a market valuation of about $50 billion.

Once completed, the potential acquisition could be Exxon's biggest since its $81 billion deal for Mobil in 1998 and would expand its footprint in one of the most lucrative regions of the US oil patch.

ExxonMobil could not be immediately reached for comment.

Pioneer is the third-largest oil producer in the Permian basin after Chevron and ConocoPhillips.