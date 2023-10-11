ExxonMobil has agreed to buy shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources in a $59.5 billion deal, placing the US oil giant in a dominant position in the Permian basin of western Texas and New Mexico.

The mega-merger will make ExxonMobil one of the largest onshore oil and gas producers in the US and double the energy giant’s output.

The all-shares deal is the largest takeover yet this year and the biggest struck by the US supermajor since Exxon’s 1999 merger with Mobil, according to Upstream’s sister title DN.