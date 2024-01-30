China has substantially boosted its investments in coalbed methane (CBM) exploration and production, resulting in significant growth in both the production and reserves of this unconventional energy source.

Zhang Xing, deputy director of the general department of the National Energy Administration, said that China last year allocated 13 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) to CBM exploration and production.

A significant portion of this investment, amounting to 10 billion yuan, was dedicated to production and development, while 3 billion yuan was earmarked for exploration.