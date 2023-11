Suncor Energy's delayed and over budget Terra Nova oilfield revival project offshore Canada remains on track for first oil by the end of 2023, four years after being taken off line.

This news will be welcomed by the Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland & Labrador, following Equinor's postponement of the province's huge Bay du Nord project earlier this year, recent unsuccessful exploration wells and an offshore licensing round that failed to attract any bidders.