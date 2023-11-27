Suncor Energy has restarted oil production from its Terra Nova field offshore Newfoundland & Labrador, four years after shutting down the Canadian asset.

The Terra Nova floating production, storage and offloading vessel was taken off location in 2019 to be refurbished to extend its life so it could tap significant new oil reserves in a nearby fault block.

Known as the Asset Life Extension project, this scheme will tap 70 million barrels of oil via subsea wells tied back to the FPSO and is expected to produce about 29,000 barrels per day.