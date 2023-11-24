Dutch engineering and construction house Huisman has landed a contract to upgrade the capacity of one of two cranes on Heerema Marine Contractors' 10-year old Aegir heavy lift vessel.

Huisman supplied Aegir’s original 4000-tonne capacity main crane, before upgrading its lift ability to 5000 tonnes in 2020.

The second crane is currently able to lift weights up to 2000 tonnes, but which is now set for a big capacity upgrade of 1200 tonnes.

This significant project will enhance the second main hoist capacity to an impressive 3200 tonnes at a height of 110 metres, said Huisman, making the crane “highly suitable” for the installation of large jacket foundations.

The upgraded crane — for one of the world’s largest monohull lift vessels — will feature a fixed jib section and a 3200 tonne lower block and hook.

Last month, in Australia, the Aegir removed the 2500-tonne turret from Woodside’s decommissioned Nganhurra floating production, storage and offloading vessel, lifting it onto a barge.

The 83-metre long turret was taken to Australian Marine Complex in Perth for recycling and reuse.

Aegir left Australia late last month and, after a stopover in Cape Town, is currently in the mid-Atlantic on route to Montevideo in Uruguay, according to marine intelligence provider VesselsValue.