Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras has identified the presence of hydrocarbons at an appraisal well being drilled in the Aram pre-salt area in the country’s offshore Santos basin.

While Petrobras did not disclose much information on the new find, it suggests the maiden Curacao discovery in Aram is commercially viable and could become another production development in the prolific play.

Petrobras in 2021 made the Curacao discovery inside the Aram area and in the following year ran a drillstem test in the accumulation that detected a thick hydrocarbons reservoir interval where the company was able to unlock its productivity.

Petrobras is currently drilling the Curacao appraisal well with the Constellation Oil Services drillship Brava Star in approximately 1979 metres of water.

“The well is in progress and the oil-bearing interval was verified through wireline logging and fluid samples, which will be further characterised through laboratory analyses,” said Petrobras.

“These data will allow evaluating the potential and directing the next exploratory activities in the area.”

Petrobras operates Aram with an 80% stake and is partnered by China National Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Development Corporation on 20%.

“The consortium will continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and verify the extension of the new discovery, in addition to characterising the conditions of the reservoirs found,” Petrobras added.

The Brazilian oil giant also said the appraisal well showed a fluid of excellent quality, confirming the low levels of contaminants.

The discovery, according to Petrobras, augments the possibilities of expanding the accumulation unlocked by the Curacao wildcat.

Petrobras engineering, technology and innovation director Carlos Travassos said last week the new well would be important to potentially declare the commerciality of Curacao.