Australia-listed junior Invictus Energy has signed a tentative agreement to sell up to 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas to a buyer in Zimbabwe if it can prove it has discovered sufficient resources at its Mukuyu find in the north of the country.

Invictus recently reported it had intercepted 34.9 metres of net pay in its Mukuyu-2 sidetrack probe in the frontier Cabora Bassa basin, with flow tests yet to be carried out.